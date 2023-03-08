Watch: Iftar cannons to be heard for the first time at Expo City Dubai

The cannon will be placed in front of the iconic Al Wasl Plaza

By Angel Tesorero Published: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 7:15 PM

The UAE’s traditional Ramadan cannons will be heard for the first time at Expo City Dubai, it was announced on Wednesday.

Expo City Dubai tweeted: “Experience the magic of Ramadan at Expo City Dubai! Join us as we host the iconic Iftar Cannon with @DubaiPoliceHQ . This beloved tradition has become a must-see landmark during the holy month.”

In the 20-second video shared by Expo City Dubai, the cannon is placed in front of the iconic Al Wasl Plaza. As per protocol, four officers are present at each firing – one passes a blank cartridge and the other loads it while two officers are at the back to serve as guardians of the cannon.

One shot is fired to mark the end of daily fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. Two shots are also fired to announce the start of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid Al Fitr.

The firing of Iftar cannons has been a tradition in the UAE since the 1960s. Last year, Dubai Police fired a single shot from 11 locations during the holy month. The firing of cannons also took place in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain.

With a sound range of 170 decibels, the firing of Ramadan canons can be heard as far as 10 km away.

angel@khaleejtimes.com

ALSO READ: