Ramadan 2023 to bring ample opportunity for UAE brands across sectors
Brands need to overcome the paradox of belonging, finding the sweet spot where they maintain their true essence while anchoring themselves in the relevance of Ramadan
Ramadan is a major calendar moment for millions across the globe who come together as a community during the holy month. For businesses, it's an opportunity to build powerful connections and drive sales. Last year, RedSeer projected that online spending during the month of Ramadan would reach $6.2 billion among consumers in MENA. And with consumer spending expected to remain strong in the UAE despite rising prices, according to research by Kearney, Ramadan in 2023 will once again be a key occasion for brands.
It comes as no surprise that over a third of yearly marketing budgets are used to advertise during the holy month. Whether you're a dairy brand, a bank, or a sports retailer, every brand wants to belong during Ramadan, to join this moment of togetherness and remain at the heart of the conversation, rather than disrupting it.
However, with budgets being challenged due to global economic uncertainty, this calls for brands to position themselves uniquely during the holy month, to cut through the noise and stand out within the sea of Ramadan advertising all while being part of the moment with the community and seeing real-world business impact. In other words, brands need to overcome the paradox of belonging the phenomenon that's being amplified with every passing Ramadan, wherein brands end up losing their true essence in the quest to belong.
Belonging differently
So how can you be part of the crowded Ramadan moment, yet remain true to your brand and stand out?
This may seem like an impossible task, but it is a true story on TikTok. Brands on TikTok can embrace the multi-faceted nature of the Ramadan moment the endless possibilities in which it can be enjoyed, the diverse faces and voices that bring it to life, and the many communities it can be expressed through.
On this platform, brands can #BelongDifferently in Ramadan no matter what vertical they fall under. And the numbers prove TikTok's ability to drive results for brands across all categories.These numbers were so meaningful to us that we decided to turn them into a Ramadan-inspired series which shares key insights for brands on TikTok, with a focus on several major verticals.
You can watch our Ramadan video series here, and read ahead to dig into the sector-specific insights.
Automotive
Ramadan has traditionally been one of the best times to buy a car, and TikTok serves as the ultimate virtual showroom for automotive brands to #BelongDifferently during the holy month. Research by Walnut Unlimited found that 80 per cent of people develop a positive opinion about car advertisements on TikTok, whereas a TikTok study in the GCC found that users on the platform are 72 per cent more likely to share their opinion about cars online.
E-commerce
TikTok serves the purpose of a digital shopping mall year-round, but especially during Ramadan and in the run-up to Eid al Fitr. Seventy-two per cent of TikTokers are looking for product reviews and unboxings, based on data from IPSOS. And according to our findings, 85 per cent of users exposed to videos by creators, move directly from the discovery to purchase phase.
Food and beverage
TikTok's full-screen, sound-on creative canvas makes for mouthwatering entertainment in the food and beverage category. And whether it's finding inspiration for recipes through #TikTokCookBook or showcasing behind the scenes iftar preps, #FoodTok takes on different flavours on the platform during the holy month. Last year, Ramadan recipes on TikTok received 564 million views in MENA, based on internal data.
Luxury
This Ramadan, luxury brands can utilise TikTok as their own virtual boutique to reach luxury enthusiasts who love to treat themselves and others to the finer things in life. In fact, 67 per cent of users discover and find inspiration for luxury products on TikTok, based on research by Redseer, while 71 per cent of the luxury purchases driven by TikTok are impulse buys.
Beauty and personal care
During the most beautiful month of the year, TikTok's beauty and personal care experts are ready to look (and feel) their best. And this Ramadan, beauty and personal care brands can tap into these communities to tell an engaging brand story and move products off shelves. After all, TikTok users are two times more likely to immediately go out and buy something they discovered on the platform, according to research by Walnut Unlimited.
The bottom line
This Ramadan, the most successful marketing campaigns, will be those that anchor the brand in the relevance of the moment, while maintaining its unique essence. And on the most diverse and inclusive platform yet, brands across every category can #BelongDifferently during the holy month.