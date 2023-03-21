UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Ramadan 2023: Why dates are integral to the holy month

The date palm and its fruit are both an integral part of the Islamic culture. Muslims attach tremendous importance to the date palm and its fruit because both are mentioned in the Holy Quran and Islamic history

By Tanisha Sangha

Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 7:52 PM

Last updated: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 7:58 PM

ALSO READ:


Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By