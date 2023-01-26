Spring Ramadan 2023 in UAE: Why the holy month will be a different experience this year

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise (Fajr) to sunset (Maghreb), with two two main meals – Suhoor, before sunrise, and Iftar, the day's first meal after sunset

With Ramadan starting right at the beginning of Spring, UAE residents are looking forward to a month of outdoor Iftars and shorter fasting hours.

“As much as every year, I’m looking forward to Ramadan in 2023. This time around should be even more special because for a long time now we haven’t had Ramadan in the spring,” said Mai Farouk, Egyptian resident in Dubai.

She said that with cooler temperature and shorter hours during the day, she hopes Ramadan will be a gentler experience. “I hope to have more energy for prayers in the evening time and outdoor gatherings should be enjoyable in Dubai’s spring nights. I’m still going to miss my morning coffee though!” she said.

Mawada Alwazir from Saudi Arabia says she is very happy that Ramadan will be in the spring – not just for her but also for her three children. “It will be easier, [with] less fasting hours, and the weather will be better here in the Gulf. It will be easier for my children to fast during the month,” she said.

She plans to go to the park with her children for Iftar after school hours, and to spend time outside, possibly even going to outdoor Ramadan tents. “The weather will be great! May Allah accept our fast and prayers,” she said.

The expected cooler weather is something that Carmen Rotilio from Italy is also looking forward to, explaining that she enjoys celebrating it with her friends and that the vibe will be different as the Iftar spirit will be felt on the street and outdoors – not just behind the glass doors of restaurants.

“I can’t wait for Ramadan this year. I have friends coming from abroad, and they’re very happy to be visiting during this month. Iftar is not just for Muslims to [enjoy] breakfast with [their] families, but also for foreigners to be part of [these] beautiful moments of ‘togetherness’,” said Carmen.

Earlier this week, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, told Arabic Daily Emarat Al Youm that the first day of the month of Ramadan for the Hijri Year 1444 will likely start on Thursday, March 23, 2023. He said that fasting hours at the beginning of the Holy Month, from dawn to dusk, will be around 13 and a half hours, and will reach 14 hours and 13 minutes towards the end of the month.

Temperatures in Ramadan 2023 will range from 17 to 35 degrees at the beginning of the holy month, and will range from 17 to 36 degrees towards the end of the month.

The “Al Sarayat” spring weather disturbances might also occur during the month of Ramadan causing, heavy thunder rains, he said.

