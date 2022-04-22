UAE: Sharjah announces 9-day Eid Al Fitr break

Official working hours will resume on May 9

By Web Desk Published: Fri 22 Apr 2022, 6:14 AM

A long holiday is in store for Sharjah residents, who will get to enjoy a nine-day break for Eid Al Fitr.

The break will be from Saturday, April 30, till Thursday, May 5, according to the Department of Human Resources in Sharjah. Combined with the Friday-Saturday-Sunday weekend in Sharjah, residents will be off for nine days.

Official working hours will resume on Monday, May 9.

The UAE recently announced that federal government staff will enjoy a week-long holiday, with the break beginning from Saturday, April 30, and lasting till Friday, May 6. When combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, that's a nine-day break for federal government staff.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal - the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. This year, the Islamic festival is expected to fall on May 2, as per astronomical calculations.

ALSO READ:

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation had earlier announced that private sector staff would get a paid holiday from Ramadan 29 till Shawwal 3.