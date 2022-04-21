Eid Al Fitr 2022 in UAE: Malls in Dubai to give away Dh200,000 cash as Eidiya

Shoppers spending Dh100 or more can enter a raffle from April 22

By A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 21 Apr 2022, 2:29 PM

Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) will give away Dh200,000 cash as Eidiya to shoppers during the Eid Al Fitr.

From April 22 till the third day of Eid, shoppers spending Dh100 or more at any of the participating malls can enter a raffle.

A total of Dh200,000 will be allotted to 46 winners, wherein:

> Customers spending Dh100 are eligible for a blue coupon and can win up to Dh90,000.

> Those who purchase for a minimum of Dh250 will be given a red coupon, making them eligible to win up to Dh50,000.

> Customers spending Dh350 get a yellow coupon, giving them a chance to up to Dh60,000.

As many as 15 malls across Dubai will take part in the campaign, including Al Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Warqa City Mall, Arabian Centre, Barsha Mall, Barsha South Mall, Ethihad Mall, Reef Mall, Times Square Centre, Al Quoz Mall, Central Mall, Crown Mall, Marhaba Mall, Town Mall, Jebel Ali Mall.

“Eid is the most special time in Dubai, where residents and visitors from different faiths come together to celebrate. This year, we want to add to the festive fervour by giving away huge cash prizes to our patrons. Trust me when I say, there is something for everyone to enjoy at our participating mall, and we encourage the people of the UAE to come to join us as we celebrate Eid in Dubai,” said Majid Al Ghurair, chairman of Dubai Shopping Malls Group.

