Eid Al Fitr 2022 in UAE: 9-day break announced

The decision was announced by the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 21 Apr 2022, 10:48 PM Last updated: Thu 21 Apr 2022, 11:42 PM

It will be a long break indeed this Eid Al Fitr in the UAE. For the Islamic festival that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, federal government staff will enjoy a week-long holiday. The break will be from Saturday, April 30, till Friday, May 6. When combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, that's a nine-day break for federal government staff.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. This year, Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on May 2, as per astronomical calculations.

Usually, government and private sector staff are given up to five days off for the festival: From Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. As per the Gregorian calendar, this would have been from April 30 till May 4. However, late on Thursday, the UAE Cabinet announced the decision to add two more days to the break for federal government entities.

The government staff will resume duties on Monday, May 9.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation had earlier announced that private sector staff would get a paid holiday from Ramadan 29 till Shawwal 3. No extension to the break was announced at the time of filing this report..

Meanwhile, Kuwait's Civil Service Commission (CSC) has announced that Eid Al Fitr holidays would begin on May 1 and end on May 5.

All ministries and state authorities would resume work on May 8, the CSC said in a statement.

State authorities with special working hours should arrange their work timing in a manner that would serve the public interest, it added.

Experts and astronomical centres in Kuwait have unanimously agreed that the month of Ramadan will complete 30 days of fasting and accordingly, the first day of Eid Al Fitr will be on May 2, local media reported.

