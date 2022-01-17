UAE holidays: Residents likely to enjoy 5-day break for Eid Al Fitr 2022

This year, Ramadan is expected to last 30 days till May 1

The UAE has well and truly transitioned into a shorter workweek without any glitches from the New Year. Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday are the new weekend in the country since January 1, 2022.

Residents are now planning Saturday-Sunday breaks, instead of Friday-Saturday ones.

And we have prepared a little something for you to plan a longer break in May. The Islamic festival of Eid Al Fitr will give UAE residents 2022’s second public holiday, the first being New Year’s Day.

This report is based on astronomical calculations. The actual dates will depend on the sighting of the crescent moon, on which the Islamic calendar is based.

According to astronomical calculations, the holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on April 2, 2022. Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. This year, Ramadan is expected to last 30 days till May 1. This means that May 2 is likely to be the first day of the Islamic festival of Eid Al Fitr.

Now, according to the official UAE calendar, residents will have Eid Al Fitr holidays from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. Shawwal is the month that comes after Ramadan in the Islamic calendar. If Ramadan lasts 29 days, residents get four days off; and if the holy month lasts 30, they get a five-day break.

Since Ramadan 2022 is likely to last 30 days, residents may enjoy a five-day break. Astronomically speaking, the likely dates of the holidays would be Saturday, April 30, till Wednesday, May 4.

What’s Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr?

Ramadan is the holiest in the 12-month Hijri calendar. Muslims abstain from food and drinks from dawn to dusk during the month.

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, and is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after. It is celebrated with an act of charity called Zakat Al Fitr, a special prayer in the morning, a feast and sweets.

