Revealed: First day of Eid Al Fitr 2022 for most countries

The crescent of Shawwal will be seen on May 1 in other places

By Wam Published: Thu 21 Apr 2022, 8:00 PM

The International Astronomical Centre said May 2 will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr in most countries, as the crescent of Shawwal 1443 A.H. will be seen on Saturday, 30th April, corresponding to 29 Ramadan.

Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the Centre, noted that in countries that began Ramadan on Sunday, April 3, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran, Oman, Jordan, Morocco and Ghana, the crescent of Shawwal will be seen on Sunday, May 1.

He added that in countries that will witness the crescent on Saturday, April 30, seeing the crescent on that day will be impossible because the moon will set before the sun and, therefore, these countries will have completed 30 days of Ramadan, so Eid Al Fitr will start on May 2.

ALSO READ:

In countries that will witness the crescent on May 1 sighting the moon that day will not be possible in Australia and neighbouring regions, but will be possible via telescope in Central and West Asia, most of Europe and Southern Africa.