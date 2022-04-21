Revealed: First day of Eid Al Fitr 2022 for most countries

The talk was presented by Edward Jung, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Intellectual Ventures
Ramadan 202221 hours ago
The International Astronomical Centre said May 2 will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr in most countries, as the crescent of Shawwal 1443 A.H. will be seen on Saturday, 30th April, corresponding to 29 Ramadan.
Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the Centre, noted that in countries that began Ramadan on Sunday, April 3, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran, Oman, Jordan, Morocco and Ghana, the crescent of Shawwal will be seen on Sunday, May 1.
He added that in countries that will witness the crescent on Saturday, April 30, seeing the crescent on that day will be impossible because the moon will set before the sun and, therefore, these countries will have completed 30 days of Ramadan, so Eid Al Fitr will start on May 2.
ALSO READ:
In countries that will witness the crescent on May 1 sighting the moon that day will not be possible in Australia and neighbouring regions, but will be possible via telescope in Central and West Asia, most of Europe and Southern Africa.
The talk was presented by Edward Jung, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Intellectual Ventures
Ramadan 202221 hours ago
Special vehicle plate fetches record Dh23.3m in Abu Dhabi auction
Ramadan 202221 hours ago
Cutlets can be fried, baked or made on a heated pan
Ramadan 202222 hours ago
Fasting can help manage the symptoms due to overall energy deficit intake
Ramadan 202222 hours ago
Laylat Al Qadr commemorates the night when the first verses of the Holy Qur’an were revealed
Ramadan 202222 hours ago
Nutritious food and planning ahead is key to good health during holy month, he says
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The Dubai-based siblings also distribute food and other essentials to help the needy whenever they travel abroad
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Most of the 94 arrested criminals have entered the country on visit visas
Ramadan 20221 day ago