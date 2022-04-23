UAE: Dubai announces 9-day Eid Al Fitr break

This classic dish is made with charcoal grilled chicken in a tomato-based gravy
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Dubai has become the latest Emirate to approve a nine-day Eid Al Fitr break for federal government staff.
The break will be from Saturday, April 30, till Sunday, May 8, according to the Dubai Government Human Resources Department. Official working hours will resume on Monday, May 9.
Recently, Sharjah also announced that public sector employees would get a nine-day break to celebrate the Islamic festival. The break will be from Saturday, April 30, till Thursday, May 5, according to the Department of Human Resources in Sharjah. Combined with the Friday-Saturday-Sunday weekend in Sharjah, residents will be off for nine days.
Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal - the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. This year, the Islamic festival is expected to fall on May 2, as per astronomical calculations.
ALSO READ:
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation had earlier announced that private sector staff would get a paid holiday from Ramadan 29 till Shawwal 3.
This classic dish is made with charcoal grilled chicken in a tomato-based gravy
Ramadan 20221 day ago
They should get a check-up and follow medical and nutrition advice
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Holy Qur’an has a separate chapter which spells out the qualities of a true believer
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The feat was achieved in less than three weeks since its launch
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The crescent of Shawwal will be seen on May 1 in other places
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Public sector holidays were announced earlier today
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The donation is a significant addition to the 76 million meals collected within just six days
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Unused foods from hotels, restaurants and supermarkets were delivered to underprivileged families across the country
Ramadan 20221 day ago