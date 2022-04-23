UAE: Dubai announces 9-day Eid Al Fitr break

Official working hours will resume on May 9

By Web Desk Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 6:19 AM

Dubai has become the latest Emirate to approve a nine-day Eid Al Fitr break for federal government staff.

The break will be from Saturday, April 30, till Sunday, May 8, according to the Dubai Government Human Resources Department. Official working hours will resume on Monday, May 9.

Recently, Sharjah also announced that public sector employees would get a nine-day break to celebrate the Islamic festival. The break will be from Saturday, April 30, till Thursday, May 5, according to the Department of Human Resources in Sharjah. Combined with the Friday-Saturday-Sunday weekend in Sharjah, residents will be off for nine days.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal - the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. This year, the Islamic festival is expected to fall on May 2, as per astronomical calculations.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation had earlier announced that private sector staff would get a paid holiday from Ramadan 29 till Shawwal 3.