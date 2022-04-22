UAE

5-day Eid Al Fitr holidays in UAE: Global Village announces the Grand Prize

Visitors will automatically be enrolled for the draw when buying tickets online

Supplied
by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Fri 22 Apr 2022, 2:52 PM

Global Village has announced a Ford Bronco SUV as the prize for its Eid Grand Prize Draw.

Visitors will automatically be enrolled for the draw when buying tickets online. Those buying tickets at the gate can register by scanning their tickets on the app.

Guests can also double their chances when they book a table to enjoy authentic Ramadan traditions at the Majlis of the World.

With global supplies at an all-time low, Global Village intends to attract visitors by offering their visitors a chance to get their hands on a new car. The draw brings season 26 and month-long Ramadan festivities to an end.

