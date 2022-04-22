UAE: Win flight tickets worth Dh10,000 to any destination

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi's promotion will run until April 30

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 22 Apr 2022, 11:29 AM

Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket announced its first-ever ‘holiday giveaway’ promotion offering a chance for UAE residents to travel to any destination of their choice and celebrate the upcoming holiday season with their friends and family.

Till April 30, customers who spend Dh1,000 on ‘Buy two get one free’ offer will be entered into an electronic draw. As many as 10 winners will each win flight tickets worth Dh10,000 to fly to any destination. The names of the lucky winners will be announced on May 1 through Big Ticket’s official website and social media platforms.

“The winners will be contacted via the phone number or email ID’s they provide while making the purchase of their tickets. The winners will be then invited to the Big Ticket office and presented with their prizes. It’s time to travel the world with Big Ticket,” the organisers said.

Also, the same tickets will still give every customer the chance to win Dh12 million grand prize and three other cash prizes during the live draw to be held on May 3, plus a weekly prize of Dh300,000.

“We are offering customers more opportunities to win big with Big Ticket this April,” the organisers added.

ALSO READ:

Promotion will run till 11.59pm on April 30. To purchase tickets, residents can visit Big Ticket stores at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport or from through the official website www.bigticket.ae.