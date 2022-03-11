UAE: Indian expat wins Dh300,000 in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw after trying for 5 years

Abdul Azeez has been saving money for three to four months to buy tickets on his own

Indian expat Abdul Azeez said he will use the money to clear his debts. —Supplied photo

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 11 Mar 2022, 2:09 PM

Indian expat Abdul Azeez is the newest weekly winner of Big Ticket’s Dh300,000 electronic draw held in the UAE capital.

And the Abu Dhabi resident is pleasantly surprised after finally scalping the prize money after trying his luck for the past five years.

Azeez, who works in a food processing company, was driving from Dubai to Abu Dhabi when he received the phone call from draw host Bouchra informing him about bagging this week’s top prize. An overjoyed Azeez parked his car on the side of the road to soak in the moment he had been waiting for a long time.

“I have been buying Big Tickets for the past five years,” he said.

Azeez has been saving money for three to four months to buy tickets on his own.

“I do not like to share the ticket cost with my friends. So, I have been purchasing tickets all by myself. And now I have finally won.”

Asked how he would spend his prize money, Azeez said: “I’ll be using this money to clear my loan with the bank. This money will be of great use to me.”

ALSO READ:

He bought his winning ticket on March 5 at the Abu Dhabi International Airport counter. He will also stand a chance of winning the grand prize of Dh15 million, Dh1 million second prize and three other life changing cash prizes during the live draw on April 3.

There will be three more weekly electronic draws for Dh300,000 prize money to be held this month.