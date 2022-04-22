Dubai: Expat who stopped participating in Mahzooz draw tries again, wins Dh100,000

The British national plans to spend the prize money on his honeymoon

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 22 Apr 2022, 2:35 PM

British expat Tom, who was once a regular Mahzooz participant, entered the draw for the first time in months after a friend's reminder.

The stars - and the timing - aligned, as he won Dh100,000 in this week's raffle draw. Speaking about his win, Tom says he had no misgivings when he heard the news.

“I didn’t disbelieve it for even a second. I’ve been feeling lucky ever since my colleague sent me a WhatsApp of my name on the Mahzooz website," he said.

Tom, who is newly married, said he will spend the prize money on his honeymoon. "Of course, I have my friend to thank for the timing of it all," he added.

The 73rd weekly live Mahzooz draw also saw two other expat winners take home Dh100,000 each.

Sulfikhar, a 34-year-old Indian salesman in Dubai, was informed of his big win by a friend in Qatar.

“My friend, too, participates regularly in Mahzooz as the draw is open to international participants. At first, I thought he was pranking me, but after I checked the results for myself, I was so happy! I called up my boss and my friends to share the good news,” said Sulfikhar.

The father of two plans on directing his prize money towards completing the construction of his dream house in India. “I’ll also channel some of the money into expanding my grocery store in India. It’s a small business, but this money will help breathe fresh life into it,” Sulfikhar added.

Indian expat Kochappan’s win has been a ray of hope for the Dubai-based accountant. He said: “I haven’t been able to visit my family for the last two-and-a-half years because of the pandemic. This prize money will come handy to clear off financial liabilities, help the less fortunate around me and visit my family."

Kochappan’s advice to other participants is to nurture a positive mindset and participate consistently. “I’d always tell my friends I’ll win a draw one day and they’d tease me. But I truly trusted that feeling and today Mahzooz has proven me right," he said.

Mahzooz participants also stand a chance to win a 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum V8 as part of the one-off special Ramadan mega raffle draw, which will be held on 30 April to celebrate Eid Al Fitr.

Participants will automatically enter the Ramadan draw all through the month whenever they purchase a bottle of water to participate in the regular weekly draws on www.mahzooz.ae.

The top prize of Dh10 million is still waiting to be won in the upcoming grand draw on April 23 at 9pm.