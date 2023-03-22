Ramadan recipe of the day: Traditional Arabic dish, Harees

Almost half of the Muslim world will try and spot the moon tonight to ascertain the start of the holy month – which, in the UAE, will be Thursday, March 23
A traditional Arabic dish, Harees is known to be a healthy and filling meal that is perfect for Ramadan. Made with chicken or meat and grains like wheat and barley, the porridge dish is packed with nutrients. Different regions of the Arab world have different variations of this dish.
First boil the chicken until tender (roughly 20-30 minutes) and de-bone it. Reserve the stock.
In a large pot, add the cinnamon sticks, wheat, barley, chicken, salt and pepper and pour over the stock. The meat and grains should be fully immersed in the stock water.
Bring to a boil and then cook on low flame until everything is well cooked for roughly an hour.
Using a hand blender, mash the cooked chicken and wheat it turns to a porridge-like consistency.
Serve hot with ghee (clarified butter) and fried onions on top.
