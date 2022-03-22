Ramadan in UAE 2022: Dubai Police warn of e-beggars

It will also feature plenty of interesting activities.
The Dubai Police have warned of ‘e-beggars’, as the force launched an annual campaign to combat begging ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.
Some crooks send e-mails or put up social media posts, seeking help from residents. They post “fabricated” stories designed to evoke sympathy. The police have advised residents to report such social media posts or emails to the police on the e-crime platform (www.ecrime.ae).
The police said beggars come to the UAE to take advantage of residents’ generosity during the holy month. Residents have been urged to report beggars by dialing 901.
The annual campaign had resulted in the arrest of 458 beggars last year.
The drive promotes community awareness about the dangers of begging.
Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Dubai Police, said they will boost patrols at places that beggars are known to frequent.
He warned that the practice is linked to crimes like theft and pickpocketing.
Those who genuinely need assistance can get it through accredited charities operating in the country, the officer added.
Brigadier Al Jallaf urged residents to direct their donations to the charity organisations so that it benefits the needy.
