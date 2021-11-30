New UAE cybercrime law: Up to Dh500,000 fine for defaming a foreign country

The legislative amendment aims to enhance community protection from online crimes
Government2 days ago
Citizens or residents who use social media platforms to beg for money can face three months in prison and/or a fine of Dh10,000, according to the new UAE cybercrime law.
The Federal Decree Law No. 5 of 2021 on Combating Cybercrimes, which comes into effect on January 2, 2022, stipulates that electronic begging or seeking illegitimate help from federal or local government entities and officials through online platforms can subject offenders to three months in prison and/or a Dh10,000 fine.
Users who promote an electronic currency or create a fake company online to collect money from the public without a license for the purpose of investment face a five-year prison term and/or a fine starting from Dh250,000 and up to Dh1 million.
Defaming a foreign country on social media or any digital means can land offenders in jail for six months or a fine ranging from Dh100,000 to Dh500,000 or both.
ALSO READ:
The new decree, which covers broad areas of the internet, brings key amendments to Federal Law 5 of 2012 on Combatting Cybercrimes.
It comes as part of the largest set of legislative reforms announced on Saturday as the UAE embarks on its next 50-year journey.
The government changed 40 laws with aims to develop the legislative structure of various sectors including investment, trade and industry, commercial companies, residency, online security and social affairs.
sherouk@khaleejtimes.com
The legislative amendment aims to enhance community protection from online crimes
Government2 days ago
The raft of new laws and legislative amendments came during the Year of the 50th
Government3 days ago
Dh10,000 fine, imprisonment for indecent assault
Government3 days ago
Laws gives courts powers to confiscate devices, software, content or other means used in the pursuit of a crime
Government3 days ago
New laws will be fully enacted from January 2, 2022
Government3 days ago
Members of the Federal National Council were meeting after four months of recess.
Government6 days ago
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation demanded the immediate and unconditional release of embassy staff.
Government6 days ago
Leaders exchange views on regional and international issues
Government6 days ago