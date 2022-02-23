UAE: Dh100,000 fine, up to 6-months jail for organised begging

A training course for trainers on combating money laundering and terrorist financing would be held during the next week.
The UAE Public Prosecution explained today, through a post on its social media accounts, the penalties for managing organised begging offence.
According to Article 476 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 on Promulgating Penal Code (Law of Crimes and Penalties), "whoever manages the organised begging offence committed by an organised group of two or more people" shall be sentenced to detention for a minimum term of six months and a minimum fine of Dh100,000.
"Whoever brings persons to the State for the purpose of using them in organised begging offence" shall be sentenced to the same penalty.
This post is a part of the Public Prosecution's continuous efforts to enhance legal culture among members of the community and increase their awareness about the latest legislations in the country.
