UAE: Police arrest 45 beggars in week-long crackdown

Senior cop urges public to report the illegal practice and instead donate money to charitable organisations.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 3:04 PM

Ajman Police arrested 45 beggars as part of its a week long inspection campaign to improve the security situation in the Emirate.

The Ajman Police General Command arrested 45 beggars (28 men, 16 women and one child) of Arab and Asian nationalities during the last week of January, as part of its continuous efforts to eradicate this phenomenon that robs people of their money.

Lt. Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of Criminal Investigations Department at Ajman Police, said that the force attaches great importance to enhancing security in communities and combating any illegal practices that harm the social fabric and peace.

He added that the Ajman Police patrols caught 45 Asian and Arab beggars, of different ages, while they were wandering around different areas of the Emirate, using different ways of begging such as posing to be poor and needy or selling things on the street.

"It causes inconvenience and embarrassment to all members of society," the senior cop added.

Lieutenant-Colonel Al Nuaimi called on the public not to entertain such beggars out of sympathy based on their appearance, and instead report such activity on 067034310.

He also called on community members to instead donate money to charitable organisations and societies, so that funds reach those deserving.

"This will help curb crimes committed by people under the garb of beggary"