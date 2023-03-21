Ramadan 2023: Qatar confirms first day of holy month

The crescent moon was not sighted on Tuesday evening in the Gulf country

Qatar State Mosque in the capital Doha. Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 8:21 PM

Qatar announces Thursday, March 23, as the first day of the holy month of Ramadan. Subsequently, fasting will start on Thursday. The moon sighting committees announced the crescent moon, which signals the start of a month in the Islamic Hijri calendar, was not sighted on Tuesday (March 21) night.

In a televised announcement, the Crescent Sighting Committee at Awqaf stated they have yet to sight the crescent moon, thus confirming the start of the holy month on Thursday.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It is a time for Muslims to reflect, pray, fast, and let go of worldly pleasures. They wake up early for Suhoor and abstain from food and drink until sunset.

Iftar, a meal that includes a variety of delicacies, is eaten after breaking the fast with dates and water. Ramadan is a time for community, with friends and family coming together to observe the fast. It is a significant month for Muslims around the world, marked by hope and spiritual growth.

