Ramadan 2023 in UAE: Free meals, personal care products to be distributed to seafarers

Specially designed packages to help enhance the ability to work during fasting hours

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 6:25 PM

Free food and high-quality personal care products will be distributed among seafarers during the holy month of Ramadan as part of the Salmeen initiative launched by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI UAE).

The Ministry launched Salmeen in June 2022 to support seafarers in the maritime sector and guarantee that their needs are fulfilled, deeming them as one of the most significant pillars of international trade. The ambition behind such a comprehensive framework was to improve the quality of life of seafarers and support them, as per the UAE Government’s Excellence Model.

Marihub, a developer and operator of ship supplies platforms, will provide the Ramadan package.

“The UAE is one of the global leaders when it comes to humanitarian work. Humans are the centre of our attention, and we don’t limit ourselves to offering scattered aid alone. The nation’s work model is aligned to provide better support to people. That is why, the country was the first in the world to assist stranded seafarers during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic to safely return home while adhering to the highest safety requirements,” said Eng. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

“We also launched several initiatives focused on protecting seafarers and their rights, such as 'Supporting our Blue Army'. As part of the initiative, ship management companies and owners were asked to provide mandatory health and life insurance to seafarers. As a result, we can confidently say that the UAE protects seafarers' rights and encourages workplace safety and provision of quality of life,” Eng. Al Malek added.

The UAE was ranked as the top shipping hub in the Arab world and 5th globally in 2022, by the International Shipping Centre Development (ISCD) Index. More than 25,000 ships visit UAE ports every year. Therefore, programmes like Salmeen prove to be effective beyond the ports of the nation.

“We will donate special packages containing a comprehensive selection of food and personal care products during Ramadan. These packages are specially designed for seafarers who work for several days on ships. Our focus is on providing integrated food items that will help enhance the seafarers' ability to work during fasting hours, ultimately improving their quality of life, and creating a more comfortable and suitable working environment,” said Osama Al Arabi, executive director of support services and co-partner of Marihub.

“More than 80 per cent of global trade is transported via sea, yet traditional methods continue to dominate many aspects of the maritime industry, such as the supply of food and personal care products to seafarers. This often results in difficulties in providing sufficient quantities of products, directly impacting the quality of life for seafarers. To address this issue, we have launched the Marihub platform, offering a comprehensive solution to ship operation and management companies and owners. The platform provides access to the best food and health supplies, as well as services such as refuelling, lubricating oil, and spare parts,” Al Arabi added.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com

