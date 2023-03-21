Ramadan 2023 in UAE: Dh70 million donated to One Billion Meals drive

The One Billion Meals campaign builds on the success of previous programmes, including last year's drive that hit its ambitious target in under a month

Wam file photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 8:07 PM

Just two days after One Billion Meals was relaunched for this year's Ramadan, two companies on Tuesday announced Dh70 million worth of donations, heeding the UAE Vice-President's call to help those in need.

Al Ansari Exchange — which had recently opened subscriptions for its IPO — pledged to donate Dh50 million for a period of five years to support projects launched by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). This includes the 2023 Ramadan campaign that was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

Dubai Duty Free is also contributing Dh20 million donation for a period of three years.

The One Billion Meals drive aims to create sustainable solutions to fight hunger and eradicate its causes through a clear strategy. Organised by the MBRGI, the campaign offers new opportunities for individuals, businesses and influential philanthropists who wish to contribute, and helps promote the culture of endowment in the community.

Mohamed Ali Al Ansari, chairman of Al Ansari Exchange, said: “UAE leadership’s steadfast support of underprivileged populations through the launch of humanitarian initiatives is a reflection of the country’s long-held values of giving and generosity. Our contribution to Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, and this year’s Ramadan campaign in particular, is testament to our commitment to support every effort made by the UAE to support vulnerable groups everywhere.

Colm McLoughlin, executive vice-chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, said: "The One Billion Meals Endowment campaign is an inspiring new initiative that aims to provide sustainable food aid to underprivileged populations on a large scale. We are honoured for our foundation to participate in the campaign’s endowment fund."

“The UAE’s humanitarian and charity initiatives continue to gather momentum every year, with this year’s campaign fully demonstrating the country’s commitment to the global fight against hunger,” he added.

The One Billion Meals campaign builds on the success of previous food drives, starting with 10 Million Meals in Ramadan 2020, which exceeded its target and provided 15.3 million meals. This was followed in Ramadan 2021 by 100 Million Meals campaign which doubled its target and distributed 220 meals thanks to the contributions of 385,000 donors from 51 nationalities. Later, the One Billion Meals campaign launched in Ramadan 2022 hit its target in under a month, providing meals in 50 countries around the world with the support of 320,868 donors.