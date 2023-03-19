UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces the launch of 'One Billion Meals'

Interfaith Iftar, Spartan challenge for kids: New Ramadan activities, initiatives announced in Dubai
From special prayers across 20 mosques to Iftar, Suhoor events, here is what residents can look forward to
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the launch of 'One Billion Meals'.
This initiative is launched every year to secure food aid for vulnerable communities in 50 countries.
Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet earlier today saying that "one out of every ten people in the world suffers from hunger" and that the goal of the initiative is to provide "hundreds of millions of meals in a sustainable manner for decades to come".
Speaking in the video he tweeted in Arabic, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Brothers and sisters, as per our annual tradition at the start of the holy month, we are pleased to announce the launch of the ‘One Billion Meals’ endowment project in Ramadan.”
He added: “Our goal is to provide hundreds of millions of meals in a sustainable way for decades to come through this endowment project, ensuring ongoing charity for the people of the UAE and uninterrupted goodness, God willing.”
Last year, the campaign provided much needed aid to displaced individuals and families, and crisis-stricken communities in 13 countries, including Jordan, India, Pakistan, Lebanon, Kyrgyzstan, Angola and Uganda.
Through an integrated food supply ecosystem, the One Billion Meals campaign aims to provide sustainable food aid to underserved populations, as part of the UAE’s contributions to global efforts.
The One Billion Meals campaign responds to the global need of providing consistent humanitarian assistance to underserved communities all over the world, supporting efforts to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 2 that aims to end hunger by 2030.
(With inputs from Angel Tesorero)
Work hours will be from 9am to 2.30pm, Monday to Thursday, and 9am to 12pm on Fridays
Regular office hours will resume after Eid Al Fitr, according to the missions
By providing flexibility during school hours, the initiative was aimed at enabling families observe social traditions
70 per cent of staff members allowed to work remotely on Fridays
Sheikh Mohamed has also announced remote working hours for students in universities and public schools on Fridays
Majlis of the world returns with dining options and special themed performances during the holy month
Entities that operate in shifts may determine their schedules based on their work systems