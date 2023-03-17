Sheikh Mohammed attends Dubai International Horse Fair

Competition for purebred Arabian horses features 151 horses competing for total prize money of $4 million

Wam

By Wam Published: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 10:58 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday attended the 20th Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship.

Being held from March 17- 19 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the world-class beauty competition for purebred Arabian horses features 151 horses competing in 14 categories for a total prize money of $4 million.

Sheikh Mohammed, accompanied by Sheikha Hessa bint Hamdan Al Maktoum and Helal Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, also toured the 17th Dubai International Horse Fair (DIHF), being held alongside the Championship.

Featuring 60 exhibitors from 35 countries, the region's leading equestrian industry event connects a diverse range of equine suppliers with horse enthusiasts, owners, breeders, stables and clubs.

This year’s DIHF features for the first time exhibitors specialising in equine healthcare services, a market worth $24.5 billion globally.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the growing profile of the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship, which has helped the emirate raise its status as an equestrian hub and a destination for horse owners from around the world.

This year’s edition of the Championship features a number of horses that won medals in equestrian beauty contests in the UAE and Qatar, as well as in the World Horse Championship held annually in Paris, France.