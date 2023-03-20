UAE

What is the One Billion Meals initiative?

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the launch of 'One Billion Meals'.

By Neeraj Murali

Published: Mon 20 Mar 2023, 3:33 PM

This initiative is launched every year to secure food aid for vulnerable communities in 50 countries.


videos