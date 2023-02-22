Ramadan 2023 in UAE: Up to two weeks of holidays announced for many schools during holy month

Timing of break to provide students with the opportunity to focus on their spiritual practices without any added stress

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 6:00 AM

Students of many schools in the UAE will get to spend a major part of the holy month of Ramadan at home with their families. As per astronomical calculations, the month of fasting is all set to begin on March 23 and several schools will either have their spring break then or remain closed after the academic year.

Rob Commons, principal, Uptown International School, told Khaleej Times: “Spring break officially begins on Saturday, March 25, and ends on Sunday, April 9. (Depending on when the holy month begins), there will be (reduced) … timings at the school for the first two or three days of Ramadan, followed by two weeks of holidays, and then approximately eight-10 school days after the break until Eid Al Fitr.”

The holy month is expected to last 29 days, with the first day of Eid Al Fitr likely to be on Friday, April 21. UAE residents will enjoy a four-day weekend for the Islamic festival, with the break likely from Thursday, April 20, to Sunday, April 23.

Lisa Johnson, principal, American School for Girls, said their spring break coincides with the first two weeks of Ramadan. This could be “beneficial for our girls” as they embark on their fasting journey. “The timing of the break can potentially provide them with the opportunity to focus on their spiritual practices without the added stress of school assignments and deadlines. It may also allow them to rest and recharge during this time of heightened spiritual activity,” said Lisa.

The academic year at many Indian-curriculum schools will end in March, and this year, the break before the new year begins coincides with the start of Ramadan.

Sydney Michael Atkins, vice-principal and designated safeguarding lead, Gems Modern Academy, said: “The last day of the academic year is March 17, with the new (one) beginning on April 3.”

An Indian school in Dubai sent a circular to parents, informing them that the last day of the 2022-23 academic year will be on March 16.

This means that students enrolled in Indian curriculum schools will get about 10 days off during Ramadan.

