UAE: When will Shaaban, the Islamic month before Ramadan, begin?

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on when the crescent moon is sighted

by Sahim Salim Published: Sun 12 Feb 2023, 1:41 PM Last updated: Sun 12 Feb 2023, 3:23 PM

Around 40 days remain for the holy month of Ramadan to begin this year. According to the Islamic Hijri calendar, it's Rajab 21 today (February 12, 2023). The month that follows Rajab is Sha’aban, which is the one just before the holy month.

Astronomical calculations have revealed the likely date of Sha’aban. According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, the month is likely to begin on Tuesday, February 21.

Muslims around the world use this month to prepare for the dawn-to-dusk Ramadan fasting. During the latter half of the month, they visit family members and friends to offer dates and other gifts that will be beneficial during the holy month.

As per astronomical calculations, Ramadan is set to begin on March 23 this year. This year, Muslims in the UAE will abstain from food and drink for around 14 hours daily.

The holy month is expected to last for 29 days, with the first day of Eid Al Fitr likely to be on Friday, April 21.

The official Eid Al Fitr holiday in the UAE is from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. If the astronomical calculations are correct, the break is from Thursday, April 20, to Sunday, April 23.

