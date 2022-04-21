Ramadan 2022: Qualities of Believers

Holy Qur’an has a separate chapter which spells out the qualities of a true believer

Putting trust in Allah is the core belief for every Muslim, making disciplined living the most ennobling aspect.

That is the primary quality which makes man a mumin (believer). The Holy Qur’an has a separate chapter tilted ‘Sura Al-Muminun’ which spells out the qualities of a true believer.

Allah spotlights on major characteristics of true believers: “The believers are only those who, when Allah is mentioned, feel a fear in their hearts and when His Verses (this Quran) are recited unto them, they (i.e. the Verses) increase their Faith; and they put their trust in their Lord (Alone).”

The fear of God is most essential for a believer to have in the heart. It is the only thing that precludes a person from committing any misdeeds. Sufyan Ath-Thawri narrated that As-Suddi commented, “A man might be thinking of committing injustice or a sin. But he abstains when he is told, ‘Have Taqwa of Allah’, and his heart becomes fearful. Believers who have attained true success are those who have accepted the message of Prophet Muhammed (Peace be upon him), and have acknowledged him as their guide and followed the way of life taught by him.

On the authority of Abu Najeeh Al-’Irbaad Ibn Saariyah (May Allah be pleased with him) who said: The Messenger of Allah (pbuh) gave us a sermon by which our hearts were filled with fear and tears came to our eyes. The Prophet (PBUH) said: “I counsel you to have taqwa (fear) of Allah, and to listen and obey [your leader], even if a slave were to become your ameer. Verily he among you who lives long will see great controversy, so you must keep to my Sunnah and to the Sunnah of the Khulafa ar-Rashideen (the rightly guided caliphs), those who guide to the right way. Cling to it stubbornly. Beware of newly-invented matters [in the religion], for verily every bidah (innovation) is misguidance.”[Abu Dawud]. There are many other traits that defines a true believer, but space is enough to explain them. To sum up, as Abu Darda radhiallahu anha narrates: The Prophet (Pbuh) said: There is nothing heavier than good character put in the scale of a believer on the Day of Resurrection.

