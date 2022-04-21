Ramadan 2022 in UAE: When is Laylat Al Qadr, the holiest night in Islam?

Fares to India, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Pakistan, and the UK are set to soar during the holiday
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The UAE has stepped into the final leg of the holy month of Ramadan. Muslims are told to seek Islam’s holiest night — called Laylat Al Qadr (night of power) — in the last 10 nights of the month. Spirituality and worship will run through the night, with Muslims making the best of the last few days of the holy month.
Starting tonight (April 21), some mosques across the UAE will host special prayers past midnight called Tahajjud or Qiyam Al Layal. Authorities had earlier said that the duration of the prayer shouldn’t exceed 45 minutes as a Covid safety measure. Women’s prayer halls would remain open for the special prayer.
Laylat Al Qadr is the night when the first few verses of the holy Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him). The exact date of the first revelation remains unknown, with Muslims told to look for it in the odd nights of the last 10 days of the holy month. This means that the holiest night in Islam could fall on the nights of Ramadan 21, 23, 25, 27, or 29.
As per the Gregorian calendar, seek the night of power on these dates this year:
A whole chapter in the holy Quran is dedicated to stressing the importance of Laylat Al Qadr. “The night of Al Qadr is better than a thousand months,” Allah says in the holy book in the 97th chapter.
The faithful stay up all night, seeking the blessings on Laylat Al Qadr. As per the Quran, this one night is better than over 84 years.
ALSO READ:
Some of the most popular mosques in the country will see huge crowds. Some mosques will even witness crowds spilling into squares, and in rare cases, even streets.
The faithful are advised to use designated spaces for parking. Police patrols are usually beefed up around mosques to ensure there is no obstruction to traffic.
Fares to India, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Pakistan, and the UK are set to soar during the holiday
Ramadan 20221 day ago
It is essential to replace the lost fluids during Suhoor and Iftar
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The short pilgrimage reaches its peak during the holy month
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The Sudanese expat sticks to eating meals of high nutritional value even during her busiest work hours
Ramadan 20221 day ago
These savory French pastries feature an airy puff pastry shell filled with a rich filling
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The event is also an annual occasion to announce the launch of several vital charity initiatives
Ramadan 20221 day ago
It will be held in Abu Dhabi
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Shopping centres have extended their timings to continue Ramadan festivities for longer hours into the night
Ramadan 20222 days ago