Ramadan 2022 in UAE: When is Laylat Al Qadr, the holiest night in Islam?

Mosques to host special post-midnight prayers called Tahajjud or Qiyam Al Layal from tonight

By A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 21 Apr 2022, 1:05 PM

The UAE has stepped into the final leg of the holy month of Ramadan. Muslims are told to seek Islam’s holiest night — called Laylat Al Qadr (night of power) — in the last 10 nights of the month. Spirituality and worship will run through the night, with Muslims making the best of the last few days of the holy month.

Starting tonight (April 21), some mosques across the UAE will host special prayers past midnight called Tahajjud or Qiyam Al Layal. Authorities had earlier said that the duration of the prayer shouldn’t exceed 45 minutes as a Covid safety measure. Women’s prayer halls would remain open for the special prayer.

When is the holiest night in Islam?

Laylat Al Qadr is the night when the first few verses of the holy Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him). The exact date of the first revelation remains unknown, with Muslims told to look for it in the odd nights of the last 10 days of the holy month. This means that the holiest night in Islam could fall on the nights of Ramadan 21, 23, 25, 27, or 29.

As per the Gregorian calendar, seek the night of power on these dates this year:

Thursday night, April 21

Saturday night, April 23

Monday night, April 25

Wednesday night, April 27

Friday night, April 29

One night equals a thousand months

A whole chapter in the holy Quran is dedicated to stressing the importance of Laylat Al Qadr. “The night of Al Qadr is better than a thousand months,” Allah says in the holy book in the 97th chapter.

The faithful stay up all night, seeking the blessings on Laylat Al Qadr. As per the Quran, this one night is better than over 84 years.

Late night prayers at mosques

Some of the most popular mosques in the country will see huge crowds. Some mosques will even witness crowds spilling into squares, and in rare cases, even streets.

The faithful are advised to use designated spaces for parking. Police patrols are usually beefed up around mosques to ensure there is no obstruction to traffic.