Ramadan 2022: The Night of Power

Allah the Almighty says: “Verily, We have sent it (the Qur’an) down in the night of Al Qadr (Decree). And what will make you know what the night of Al Qadr is? The night of Al Qadr is better than a thousand months (i.e., worshipping Allah on that night is better than worshipping Him a thousand months, i.e. 83 years and 4 months). Therein descend the angels, including Angel Gabriel, by Allah’s permission with all Decrees. (All that night), there is peace (and goodness from Allah to His believing slaves) until the appearance of dawn.” (97, 1-5).
These verses from the Qur’an talk about the Laylat Al Qadr, or the Night of Power, or the Night of Decree, which falls on one of the last ten days of Ramadan. Muslims' worship peak during these last ten days as they expect to take advantage of the Night of Power.
The reward for worship on this night, according to the Qur’an, is equivalent to the reward for worship in 1,000 months. In other words, the rewards of worship on this one night are greater than a lifetime.
Laylat Al Qadr commemorates the night in 610AD when the first verses of the Holy Qur’an were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Cave Hira situated atop a mountain in Makkah, which has since been known as the Jabal Al Noor, the Mountain of Enlightenment. The revelation occurred piecemeal, spanning a period of 23 years, at times in brief verses and sometimes in longer chapters.
Aishah (May Allah be Pleased with Her), one of the wives of the Prophet (PBUH), reports: “When it was the (last) third of the month of Ramadan, the Prophet (PBUH) used to strengthen his resolve, spend the nights in worship and wake up his household.” (Related by Al-Bukhari).
A Hadith, or teaching from Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), encourages Muslims to spend Laylat Al Qadr in devotion and seek God’s forgiveness. “Whosoever establishes the prayers on the night of Qadr, out of sincere faith, and hoping to attain Allah’s rewards, then all his past sins will be forgiven.” (Bukhari Vol 1, Book 2:34).
Since Allah decrees whatever is ahead of his servants on this night, it is an opportune time to stand in prayers asking Allah in submissiveness with a sincere heart, and being repentant as well as remorseful of one’s sins, ensuring Allah will certainly heed to him and decree a better life for him.
