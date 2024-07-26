New Al-Futtaim IKEA store opens in City Center Fujairah, bringing affordable and sustainable shopping experience to the community

Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 4:16 PM

Al-Futtaim IKEA is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest store in City Centre Fujairah, marking a significant milestone in its continuous growth and commitment to innovation in the UAE. With a core belief that well-designed, functional, and sustainable products should be accessible to everyone, Al-Futtaim IKEA continues to deliver on its promise of affordability and quality.

The grand opening event was inaugurated by Vinod Jayan, managing director of Al-Futtaim IKEA, who expressed his excitement about this new chapter in Al-Futtaim IKEA’s journey in the UAE. "Today, we unveil a new chapter in Al-Futtaim IKEA’s journey in the UAE. This is not just a store opening; it’s a celebration of our continuous growth and our dedication to serving the diverse communities across the Emirates," said Jayan.

Innovative Store Concept

This new store in Fujairah is the second of its kind in the UAE, following the successful launch of the small store concept in Al Wahda Mall in 2020. Spread over 2,750 sq m in a one-level store format, the new store provides customers with a comfortable and enjoyable shopping experience. The marketplace includes products for immediate take-away, allowing customers to touch and try home furnishing products and experience solutions in an inspiring environment.

Local Relevance and Sustainability

Understanding the unique tastes and preferences of customers in different regions, the store features seven room settings reflecting the local lifestyle and culture. Jayan highlighted that out of the 4,000 articles on display, close to 1,900 – nearly 47 per cent – are sustainable, reflecting IKEA’s commitment to healthy and sustainable living. The store is on track to receive LEED Gold certification from the US Green Building Council, highlighting its eco-friendly design and construction. This certification signifies that the store is designed to consume 10 per cent less energy, save 55 per cent more water, and provide enhanced air quality. Jayan remarked, "We are dedicated to waste reduction and recycling. By incorporating reclaimed construction materials, we have ensured lower energy consumption, significant water savings, and improved air quality throughout the building process."

Commitment to Fairness, Equality, and Affordability

Al-Futtaim IKEA prides itself on fairness and equality, boasting a close to 50:50 gender ratio among its employees. The store exemplifies IKEA’s democratic design principles, ensuring well-designed, functional, and sustainable products are accessible to everyone without breaking the bank.

A Culinary Delight The Fujairah store introduces the city’s first Bistro and Swedish Food Market, conveniently connected to the shopping center. It offers a sustainable food range, including plant balls, ASC certified salmon, and UTZ certified coffee. The Bistro and Swedish Food Market feature a self-serve ordering kiosk, and check-out counters for a seamless dining experience. Comprehensive Services for a Seamless Experience The new store includes various services designed to enhance the IKEA experience, such as Interior design services, assembly, delivery, kitchen services, installation services, measuring service, gift cards, and sewing service. These services ensure a smooth and convenient shopping experience, making it easier for customers to create their dream homes. Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, managing director of the UAE Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim Properties said: "We are delighted to welcome the newest IKEA store at City Centre Fujairah. Not only is this a milestone for Majid Al Futtaim and City Centre Fujairah, but it is also a showcase of our commitment to bringing world-class brands and exceptional shopping experiences closer to our valued customers in the Northern Emirates. We look forward to continuing to enrich communities and create great moments for everyone, every day." Jayan concluded the event by stating, "This new store is a testament to our commitment to bringing the IKEA experience closer to you. We are here to provide you with not just products, but solutions and inspiration to create a better everyday life for yourself and your loved ones."

For more information, please visit www.ikea.ae