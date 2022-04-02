Ramadan, a month of spiritual detox

Initiative aims to provide Iftar meals to drivers who get delayed reaching home to break their fast
Ramadan, the blessed month of Islam, is synonymous with spirituality, piety and getting closer to the Almighty.
Allah, through several verses in the Holy Qur’an, has commanded Muslims to fast in Ramadan to attain taqwa (God-consciousness).
Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and is obligatory on all Muslims (with some exemptions).
Surah Al-Baqarah, Chapter 2, Verse 183, states: “O you who believe! Fasting has been prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you that you may attain taqwa.”
This commandment is reinforced through many Ahadith (sayings and traditions of Prophet Muhammed (Peace Be Upon Him) ) as well. Abu Sa’id Al Khudri reported that Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) said: “Whoever fasts in the month of Ramadan, obeying all of its limitations and guarding himself against what is forbidden, has, in fact, atoned for any sins he committed before it.”
Cleansing the soul
With the whole atmosphere suffused with piety and devotion to Allah, Ramadan is a time to reflect and reap Allah’s blessings. Every obligatory good deed increases seventy-fold; a voluntary one becomes as rewarding as an obligatory one; the doors of Hell are closed, Satan is chained, and the doors of Paradise are opened.
One of the nights in Ramadan is better than a thousand months. The month is a spiritual detox; it’s time to eschew greed and negativity; it’s the time to become a kinder and more disciplined version of yourself and each other.
It simply means faithful Muslims asserting that man has greater needs than just bread and butter.
Muslims ensure that during this month, prayers (salat) are performed in abundance. Besides the obligatory five daily prayers, special voluntary prayers called Taraweeh are offered at night after Isha prayers. This special prayer is performed only in Ramadan. One of the most rewarding acts Muslims engage in during Ramadan is distributing Zakat which purifies their wealth by removing selfishness, greed and materialism.
Characterised by praying, sharing, caring and introspection, fasting strengthens the control of one’s impulses and helps develop good behaviour. Its significance goes beyond the one-month obligatory abnegation of food and drink (sawm) as it is about reinforcing one’s faith, spreading bonhomie, doing what’s good, and abstaining from what’s bad.
Ramadan Kareem!
