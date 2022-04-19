Umrah in Ramadan is definitely special

The short pilgrimage reaches its peak during the holy month

File photo

By Aftab H. Kola Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 10:37 PM

As you read Makkah is brimming with Umrah pilgrims from across the world.

Umrah, short pilgrimage, reaches its peak in Ramadan. Since Covid-19 is still not completely over, the number may not be as large as in normal times.

Umrah in Ramadan is highly preferred. Saiyiduna Abu Hurayrah Radhiallahu Anhu quotes the Prophet (Peace be upon him) as saying: “When a person performs the Umrah twice, they wipe out whatever sins are committed in between them. A well performed pilgrimage can have no reward other than admission to heaven.” (related by Al Bukhari). The Umrah is a much simpler duty and can be offered during any time of the year except during the days of Haj. The main component of this mini pilgrimage are the seven circumambulations (tawaf) around the Kaaba, a beacon of guidance and a sanctuary of peace radiating true faith; and the Sa’ee, walking from Safwah and Marwa. Wearing of Iohram (unsewn cloth) is a must to perform Umrah.

Ibn Abbas reports that the Prophet (PBUH) said, “Umrah performed in the month of Ramadan will equal (in rewards) to that of Haj or Haj performed with me.” (Bukhari, Muslim). It does not replace the obligatory journey of Haj. Little wonder then that Muslims keep arriving for Umrah from the beginning of Ramadan, but majority prefer to perform it during the last ten days of the blessed month.

Performing Umrah reaffirms the faith of the pilgrim in the Almighty Allah. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) stated, “The performers of Haj and Umrah are deputations of Allah Almighty. If they call Him, He answers them and if they seek His forgiveness, He forgives them.”( Ibn-e-Maajah).

One of the key benefits of Umrah is the blessing of being the guest of the benevolent Allah himself. Great rewards beckon Umrah pilgrims, as it requires them to leave their home and the comforts of life behind and devote their entire time to the worship of Allah. Every Umrah ensures the forgiveness of sins that one might have incurred since his previous Umrah.

Performed with the truest of intentions, Umrah can be a way to purify the mind and soul tarnished by sin and blemished by negativity,

ALSO READ: