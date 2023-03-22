Look: UAE worshippers offer first Taraweeh prayers for the holy month of Ramadan

Fasting can result in dehydration, low blood sugar and exhaustion, which in turn can affect the motorist’s attentiveness, concentration, vision and reaction
Worshippers in the UAE have marked the beginning of Ramadan in the country by offering the first Taraweeh prayers of the holy month.
Islamic months last for 29 or 30 days, depending on when the moon is sighted. Since the moon was spotted today, Wednesday, March 22, Ramadan 1 is tomorrow, Thursday, March 23.
As per astronomical calculations, the holy month will last for 29 days this year. The first day of Eid Al Fitr is likely to be on Friday, April 21, and residents will get a four-day weekend to mark the occasion.
Muslims observe fasts during the holy month, every day from dawn to sunset. In addition to the five obligatory prayers (Fajr, Dhuhur, Asr, Maghreb, Isha) during the month of Ramadan, many Muslims also perform the optional Taraweeh prayers and Qyam prayer. The former takes place after the evening prayers 'Isha' and Qyam takes place right before 'Fajr' prayers, generally before Suhoor is taken.
Taraweeh prayers are congregational ones. As such, they opened with strict rules in place during the Covid-19 pandemic. With most restrictions lifted, however, many faithful have congregated to offer their prayers this year.
If you’re a tourist looking to visit Dubai during the holy month, here is a comprehensive list of everything you’ll need to know about Ramadan in the city.
