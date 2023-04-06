Dubai: 1 Billion Meals drive gets Dh20 million contribution from MBR Humanitarian and Charity Establishment

The campaign supports endeavour to eradicate hunger around the world

Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 6:37 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH) announced a contribution of Dh20 million to support projects launched by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), including the 1 Billion Meals Endowment”campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund and contribute to the global effort to fight and eradicate hunger.

Ibrahim Bumelha, Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs Advisor to Sheikh Mohammed and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MBRCH, said:

“True to the vision of its leadership, the UAE continues to launch charity and humanitarian initiatives that aid the poor and the underprivileged within an institutional framework that ensures sustainable charity under one banner: all charity efforts fall under the same vision and seek the same outcomes.

The MBRCH is keen to contribute to such efforts, so that their benefits reach those in need everywhere.

Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian and Charity Establishment has been an active contributor to such efforts, including previous food aid drives, donating to both “10 Million Meals” and “100 Million Meals” campaigns, and contributing financial to “1 Billion Meals” campaign in 2022.

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign aims to revive the culture of endowment as a tool for development that helps achieve sustainable charity and supports the global endeavour to eradicate hunger in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Donation channels

Individuals can donate across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate Dh1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.

