Dubai: RTA announces Dh5 million contribution to '1 Billion Meals' campaign

The fund aims to provide a safety net for underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity, and for victims of natural disasters and conflicts

Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 3:38 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a Dh5 million contribution to the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and coinciding with the holy month, the campaign aims to mobilise local, regional and international efforts to implement sustainable programmes aimed at fighting and eradicating hunger within a sustainable framework.

Foresight

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, said: “The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign embodies HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision of sustainable charity and his approach to extending aid to those in need globally. The RTA takes great pride in being a supporter of the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, the largest sustainable food aid endowment fund."

The UAE carries a message of unity and compassion for all less fortunate people, based on its innate humanity and ethical commitment towards the entire world."

The campaign aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity, as well as to support the world’s most vulnerable groups, especially victims of natural disasters and conflicts. It bolsters the UAE’s contribution to global efforts aimed at eradicating hunger, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.

ALSO READ: