UAE: Most expensive phone numbers, special car plates to be auctioned for 1 Billion Meals campaign

In Ramadan 2022, an auction for special mobile numbers in Dubai collected Dh53 million

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 3:40 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 4:01 PM

Fancy vehicle and mobile phone numbers are all set to be auctioned off, with the proceeds supporting the UAE’s ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign — the largest sustainable food aid endowment fund.

For the Most Noble Number charity auction on Saturday, April 8, in Dubai, Etisalat by e& has dedicated the following ‘Diamond+’ numbers, which “are among the most expensive in the world”: 971548888888, 971565555500, 971568888887, 971565588888, 971565599999, 971547888888, 971542022222, 971564666664, 971545544444, 971566000006 and 971562822222.

Du said it will dedicate an exclusive set of special numbers to be auctioned. These include 971583333330, 971583333331, 971583333332, 971583333333, 971583333334, 971583333335, 971583333336, 971583333337, 971583333338 and 971583333339.

With support from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the auction will include several special numbers, including single-digit plate P7 and 10 two-digit ones: AA19, AA22, AA80, O71, X36, W78, H31, Z37, J57 and N41. Other special plate numbers include Y900, Q22222 and Y6666.

The Abu Dhabi Police also announced the launch of a digital auction that will take place from April 4 to 10. The force is inviting philanthropists and donors to bid on special vehicle plate numbers and artwork, with proceeds benefitting the 1 Billion Meals drive.

A total of 555 Abu Dhabi vehicle licence plates will be auctioned. These include 19, 77, 100, 555 and 999 in different categories.

Auctions are a modern, innovative source of support for charity and humanitarian efforts. The first edition of the Most Noble Numbers auction, running alongside the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign in Ramadan 2021, raised Dh50.45 million in one night only, helping the campaign double its target and eventually record 220 million meals. In Ramadan 2022, the auction for special mobile numbers in Dubai collected Dh53 million. In the same year, the Abu Dhabi Police raised Dh111 million.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, said: “The ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign … is the embodiment of the values of humanity and solidarity with those in need around the world. It is a testament to the UAE’s commitment to providing sustainable aid as it invites both public and private sector players to take part and promote the role of social responsibility — a formula that ensures the success of all such initiatives launched in the UAE.”

Fares Khalaf Al Mazrouei, commander-in-chief of the Abu Dhabi Police, said: “Our support for the Most Noble Number auction this year builds on the success of last year’s edition and the big turnout of elite businessmen and philanthropists. The 1 Billion Meal Endowment is in line with the UAE's initiatives aimed at helping the less fortunate around the world, reinforcing its position as a global humanitarian action hub, inspiring other countries in this field."

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said the Most Noble Number charity auction allows philanthropists to be part of the UAE’s major humanitarian efforts.

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO of etisalat by e&, said the company is keen to facilitate contributions to the campaign through digital and innovative channels that help achieve its ambitious target.

In collaboration with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Emirates Auction will provide all technical and logistical support requirements to ensure the success of the Most Noble Number charity auction.

Abdulla Matar Al Mannaei, chairman and managing director, Emirates Auction, said: “We were privileged to participate in ‘100 Million Meals’ and ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaigns. The UAE’s message to humanity is ever reflected in the aid it extends to those in need.”

