A.R.M. Holding supports '1 Billion Meals Endowment' campaign with Dh10M

The campaign aims to alleviate the suffering of tens of millions of people around the world, struggling with life-threatening food insecurity

by Wam Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 4:08 PM

A.R.M. Holding is contributing Dh10 million in support of the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide a sustainable food safety net for underprivileged populations, help fight hunger and malnutrition worldwide.

A.R.M. Holding's donation will be spread over a period of 5 years. The drive aims to alleviate the suffering of tens of millions of people around the world, struggling with life-threatening food insecurity.

Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi, CEO of A.R.M. Holding, said: “The UAE’s commitment to humanitarian efforts is evident all year round, and is even more pronounced during the Holy Month of Ramadan. We are privileged to contribute to this year’s 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign as we recognise hunger and food insecurity as a real threat to tens of millions of people around the world.

The campaign welcomes donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate AED1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users.

Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.

