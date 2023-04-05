Ramadan in UAE: Dewa announces Dh20 million contribution to '1 Billion Meals' campaign

According to a legal associate, there are seven instances whereby an employer can withhold or deduct the wage of a worker
The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has donated Dh20 million to the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to coincide with the holy month of Ramadan, with the aim of launching the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.
Dewa's contribution is part of a widespread response to the campaign, as individuals, institutions and businesses have raced from the first day of Ramadan to donate in support of the campaign’s objective of fighting hunger and malnutrition around the world.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO, Dewa, said: “Dewa is honored to be a key supporter of the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, whose efforts in this regard made charity and humanitarian work into a lifestyle in the UAE, making our nation a role model for giving and solidarity.
“Dewa is keen to actively participate in [the] “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign as part of its commitment to social responsibility, and to make the world a better place to live [in]. We also support the campaign’s aim to provide a food safety net and food aid to those who need it without discrimination, and to help fight hunger – a key challenge to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals for 2030,” he added.
The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign aims to provide a food safety net for the world’s most underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity, as well as to help vulnerable groups, including victims of natural disasters and crises. It also enhances the UAE’s role as part of the global endeavour to fight hunger in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, prominent among which is the fight against hunger.
The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign is an embodiment of the UAE’s commitment to its humanitarian role in every calamity and a practical example of its people’s values of giving and generosity.
