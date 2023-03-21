Crescent moon not sighted in Bahrain; Thursday marks first day of Ramadan

The Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs did not receive any report or testimonies from sky gazers

By BNA Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 8:48 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 8:50 PM

The moon-sighting committee has announced that Thursday, March 23, will be the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in Bahrain, based on the sighting of the crescent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The panel, which included Shaikh Adnan bin Abdulla Al-Qattan, Dr. Shaikh Fareeed bin Yacoub Al-Meftah, Dr. Shaikh Ibrahim bin Rashid Al-Merrikhi, and Shaikh Rashid bin Hassan Al-Bouainain, met this evening at the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA)’s headquarters and said that it had not received any testimonies.

On the occasion, the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs extended congratulations to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, members of the Royal Family, the people of Bahrain as well as the Arab and Islamic nations, wishing all of them many happy returns.

