UAE: 29,969 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

MoHAP on Sunday approved Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in the country.

The UAE has administered 29,969 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 15.53 million. This takes the rate of doses to 157.06 per 100 people.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) announced the approval of the emergency registration of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday.

The decision was made following the completion of clinical trials and a strict assessment conducted to approve the local emergency use of the vaccine, as well as the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The UAE on Sunday also became the most vaccinated nation globally, administering 15.5 million doses. Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker data showed that 72.1 per cent of the UAE’s population had been given two doses of the Covid vaccine.

On the international front, phase-III trials of a vaccine made by India's Bharat Biotech showed it was 93.4 per cent effective against severe symptomatic Covid-19, the firm said on Saturday, a finding that could boost people's acceptance of Covaxin.

The data demonstrated 65.2 per cent protection against the Delta variant, first identified in India, that led to a surge in infections in April and May, and the world's highest daily death tolls.