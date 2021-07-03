Covid vaccine: India's Covaxin 93.4% effective against severe infection
The data also demonstrated 65.2 per cent protection against the Delta variant.
Phase-III trials of a vaccine made by India's Bharat Biotech showed it was 93.4 per cent effective against severe symptomatic Covid-19, the firm said on Saturday, a finding that could boost people's acceptance of Covaxin.
The data demonstrated 65.2 per cent protection against the Delta variant, first identified in India, that led to a surge in infections in April and May, and the world's highest daily death tolls.
India's homegrown vaccine also showed effectiveness of 77.8 per cent against symptomatic Covid-19 in the trial.
Last month, vaccine maker AstraZeneca also said its vaccine was effective against the Delta and Kappa variants, citing a study.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid-19: India likely to have vaccine for children above 2 years by September
India has been administering the AstraZeneca vaccine, made domestically by the Serum Institute of India, which said last month it planned to step up monthly production from July to nearly 100 million doses.
Bharat Biotech now estimates it will make 23 million doses a month.
The Phase-III data came as Ocugen Inc, which is co-developing Covaxin with Bharat Biotech for the US market, prepares to file a request for full US approval.
India, with a tally of 30.45 million infections, is the second most affected nation after the United States, with 33 million. The south Asian nation's death toll has now crossed 400,000.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: India's Covaxin 93.4% effective...
The data also demonstrated 65.2 per cent protection against the Delta ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Saudi to suspend travel to UAE, other...
Flights from UAE, Ethiopia and Vietnam to stop operating from Sunday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Indonesia rolls out tough curbs as...
Mosques, restaurants and shopping malls shuttered in virus hotspots. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel: Go First warns passengers of...
India's low-budget airline says Dubai-based travel agency offered... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Covaxin 93.4% effective against severe...
The data also demonstrated 65.2 per cent protection against the Delta ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
TikTok back in Pakistan after court revokes ban
Six million videos removed from video sharing platform in the past... READ MORE
-
Sports
Tokyo Olympics: Egypt leave out Liverpool star...
English Premier League club Liverpool does not want Salah to take... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India records 44,111 Covid cases, 738 deaths
Fatalities have fallen to their lowest in 86 days, according to the... READ MORE
News
UAE: Another Indian expat joins Golden Visa club
2 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program