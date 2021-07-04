Covid-19: UAE becomes world’s most vaccinated nation

72.1 per cent of the population have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The UAE has become the most vaccinated nation globally, administering 15.5 million doses.

Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker data showed that 72.1 per cent of the UAE’s population had been given two doses of the Covid vaccine. Seychelles, which has a population of less than 100,000, ranked second at 71.7 per cent.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,632 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,561 recoveries and six deaths. More than 58.3 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) announced the approval of the emergency registration of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine.

There were previously four vaccines in the UAE for use against the Covid-19 infection: one by Sinopharm, the other by Pfizer-BioNTech, the third by Sputnik V and the latest by Oxford-AstraZeneca.

The UAE is offering these vaccines to its citizens and residents free of charge and on an optional basis after ensuring that the person has no condition or symptom that makes it inadvisable.