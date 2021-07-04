Covid-19: UAE approves Moderna vaccine for emergency use
The decision was made following the completion of clinical trials.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) has announced the approval of the emergency registration of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine.
The decision was made following the completion of clinical trials and a strict assessment conducted to approve the local emergency use of the vaccine, as well as the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, the Assistant Undersecretary of the Health Regulatory Sector, said the decision was taken after confirming that the Moderna vaccine fulfils the country's procedures and regulations and that it conforms to global standards for the safety of the vaccine and its use.
He added this enables local health authorities to import the vaccine after fulfilling shipping-related safety and efficacy standards.
A review of studies on vaccine safety was made based on the FDA approval, said Al Amiri, pointing out that clinical trials have shown that the vaccine is safe and effective, and triggers an immune response, in addition to producing Covid-19 antibodies.
