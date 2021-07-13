Dubai: Dh2,000 fine if delivery riders exceed speed limit

There is also a Dh4,000 fine if delivery vehicles are used for unauthorised purposes.

Delivery riders in Dubai could be fined up to Dh700 for violations listed in a new manual released by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

According to the manual, which also lists out safety requirements for riders, riders can be fined Dh700 for riding in the speeding lane (left lane).

Also read:

Dubai: Delivery riders can't use left lane, cross 100kmph

Delivery services firms face a fine of Dh2,000 for failure to limit the speed of bikes to 100kmph.

Failure to instal RTA-approved system or communication devices is punishable with a Dh500 fine for each vehicle.

There is also a Dh4,000 fine if delivery vehicles are used for unauthorised purposes.

Fines for riders

Failure to comply with the rules and regulations of traffic and roads, general safety and health while driving - such as wearing protective gears (helmet, gloves, reflective jacket) - carries a fine of Dh700, with the permit being suspended for a third-time offender.

Riders are also not allowed to have a pillion rider during a delivery. The rider will face a fine of Dh500 and the permit will be suspended if they are found to have repeated the offence for a third time. Riders are also not allowed to use a backpack in delivering the orders and will face a fine of Dh500, Dh700 for a second offence and permit suspension for a third offence.

Also read: Special driving courses launched for delivery bike riders

Riders will be fined for delivering prohibited items or items which are in breach of the general order/rule. This offence carries a fine of Dh700.

Delivery establishments

There are also strict guidelines for delivery establishments.

Lease any transport mean or get into contract with a party not authorised by Licensing Agency or a party not meeting the necessary requirements carries a fine of Dh2,000, with the establishment facing a permit suspension for a repeat offence.

Establishments that do not comply with the specific requirements by the competent authorities as per the type of delivery materials will be fined Dh3,000, with a permit suspension to follow for the second offence.

Also read: Motorbike accidents in UAE on the rise amid growing demand for delivery services

Establishments will be fined Dh5,000 for sticking ads on the delivery bikes without obtaining the RTA permit or put unauthorised stickers, logos, flags or symbols. They would have to shell out a Dh5,000 fine for a repeat offence.

Riders must obtain a certificate of good conduct from the Dubai Police. The driver must not be less than 21 years old or older than 55. The motorcycles they use must not be older than four years from the date of manufacture.

The manual, which has been developed in coordination with the Dubai Police and municipality, covers all trading establishments and firms that provide delivery services. These include delivery of foods, goods and equipment.

Delivery service companies and their motorcyclists must strictly comply with the guidelines "for the safety of drivers, road users and the food or materials to be delivered", the RTA said.