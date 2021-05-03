- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid UAE: Motorbike accidents on the rise amid growing demand for delivery services
Some drivers are committing negative practices against riders, such as violating their right to the road and swerving suddenly, which puts their lives at risk.
Ras Al Khaimah Police have revealed an uptick in motorbike accidents, thanks to a surge in demand for delivery services since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to a report in Emarat Al Youm, Ras Al Khaimah Police said that the emirate recorded the death of one motorcycle rider during the first quarter of this year.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Woman loses control of speeding vehicle, crashes into shop
In an awareness report issued by Ras Al Khaimah Police, it explained that motorcycle riders who do not abide by safety rules and speed limits are putting their lives in danger.
The Acting Director of Traffic Awareness and Information Branch, First Lieutenant Hamdan Hassan Al Habsi, stated that due to the increase of delivery services and the rate of accidents and violations of riders, authorities introduced standards and specifications required for motorcycle riders.
He explained that some riders fail to abide by the rules as they are focused on delivering their services quickly.
He added that riders should follow instructions, respect traffic lights, abide by road signs, wear a helmet to protect them from injuries, not overtake vehicles incorrectly, and not ride on pavements and pedestrian crossings.
He pointed out that the Ministry of Interior had previously warned motorists against endangering the lives of delivery service workers, as the ministry noticed some negative practices committed by some drivers against riders, such as violating their right to the road and swerving suddenly, which puts their lives at risk.
-
News
UAE: Woman loses control of speeding vehicle,...
Police said the accident occurred due to over-speeding. READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE grade 10 assessment in UAE: Most weightage...
The annual board exams were cancelled in view of the Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Khalifa appoints Huda Al Hashimi to new...
She is an alumni member of the London Business School and was... READ MORE
-
News
Covid UAE: End-of-year exams for public school...
No final examinations will be held for pupils in Grades 1 to 3. READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather alert: Rains forecast for next 2 days
Parts of the country had received heavy rainfall for three days last... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Bike accidents on the rise, police reveal...
Some drivers are committing negative practices against riders, such... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Today's IPL match postponed as players test...
The match was scheduled for 6pm UAE Time on Monday in Ahmedabad READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Charter flight operators clarify India...
Stranded expats turn to business jets as air travel suspension... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Aramex CEO Bashar Obeid resigns
2 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day