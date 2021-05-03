Some drivers are committing negative practices against riders, such as violating their right to the road and swerving suddenly, which puts their lives at risk.

Ras Al Khaimah Police have revealed an uptick in motorbike accidents, thanks to a surge in demand for delivery services since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to a report in Emarat Al Youm, Ras Al Khaimah Police said that the emirate recorded the death of one motorcycle rider during the first quarter of this year.

In an awareness report issued by Ras Al Khaimah Police, it explained that motorcycle riders who do not abide by safety rules and speed limits are putting their lives in danger.

The Acting Director of Traffic Awareness and Information Branch, First Lieutenant Hamdan Hassan Al Habsi, stated that due to the increase of delivery services and the rate of accidents and violations of riders, authorities introduced standards and specifications required for motorcycle riders.

He explained that some riders fail to abide by the rules as they are focused on delivering their services quickly.

He added that riders should follow instructions, respect traffic lights, abide by road signs, wear a helmet to protect them from injuries, not overtake vehicles incorrectly, and not ride on pavements and pedestrian crossings.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Interior had previously warned motorists against endangering the lives of delivery service workers, as the ministry noticed some negative practices committed by some drivers against riders, such as violating their right to the road and swerving suddenly, which puts their lives at risk.