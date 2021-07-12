Dubai: Delivery riders can't use left lane, cross 100kmph
Fines of up to Dh700 have been specified for violations.
A speed limit of 100kmph has been set for delivery riders in Dubai, according to new guidelines issued by the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The riders must not use the left lane and are not to use backpacks for making deliveries. They are also not allowed to carry another rider on the bike.
The guidelines have been listed in a comprehensive manual that governs the management of delivery services in Dubai.
Fines of up to Dh700 have been specified for violations, with a third time repetition of the violation leading to permit suspension.
Other rules include commitment to wear a certified protective helmet and using authorised spots to park bikes.
Riders must obtain a certificate of good conduct from the Dubai Police. The driver must not be less than 21 years old or older than 55.
The motorcycles they use must not be older than four years from the date of manufacture.
Food safety
Food should be stored in such a way that it prevents contamination through exposure to insects, dust, fumes, sunlight, rain or other factors during delivery.
The outer and inner parts of the box and the areas that are touched by hands must be cleaned and thoroughly disinfected using detergents and disinfectants approved by the Dubai Municipality before loading food.
Food must be delivered in appropriate thermal preservation equipment to maintain continuous temperature control and to maintain food quality.
Compliance must
The manual, which has been developed in coordination with the Dubai Police and municipality, covers all trading establishments and firms that provide delivery services. These include delivery of foods, goods and equipment.
Delivery service companies and their motorcyclists must strictly comply with the guidelines “for the safety of drivers, road users and the food or materials to be delivered”, the RTA said.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
