Dubai: Special driving courses launched for delivery bike riders
Special training courses have been rolled out for delivery bike riders in Dubai.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Monday that it is coordinating with authorised driving institutes to qualify instructors in this regard.
The RTA is overseeing the implementation of the tailor-made training courses.
The courses define the obligations and procedures to be observed by drivers for their own safety and that of residents.
Key components include the legal responsibility of drivers; traffic rules relating to the driver; reasons and statistics of traffic incidents; how to deal with different driving conditions; how to react during traffic incidents; and giving way to emergency vehicles.
At the end of the course, an assessment will be made to verify drivers’ knowledge.
The RTA is regulating the sector to “bring it to the highest international standards, especially in addressing safety and security concerns”.
