Transport
Logo
 
HOME > News > Transport

Dubai: Special driving courses launched for delivery bike riders

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on July 5, 2021

(Supplied)

Special training courses have been rolled out for delivery bike riders in Dubai.


The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Monday that it is coordinating with authorised driving institutes to qualify instructors in this regard.

The RTA is overseeing the implementation of the tailor-made training courses.

The courses define the obligations and procedures to be observed by drivers for their own safety and that of residents.

Key components include the legal responsibility of drivers; traffic rules relating to the driver; reasons and statistics of traffic incidents; how to deal with different driving conditions; how to react during traffic incidents; and giving way to emergency vehicles.

At the end of the course, an assessment will be made to verify drivers’ knowledge.

The RTA is regulating the sector to “bring it to the highest international standards, especially in addressing safety and security concerns”.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210107&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210109376&Ref=AR&profile=1013 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1013,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 