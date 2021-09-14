Look: Hatta camping season is back — and how!

Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy two new glamping experiences on offer

With the mercury dipping significantly, the UAE will soon cool down enough for its residents to hit the great outdoors. And there is no better way to do it than camp under the stars.

The fourth season of the seven-month ‘Hatta Resorts and Hatta Wadi Hub’ will open to the public on October 1, 2021, and will run until April 30, 2022.

The new season features two new additions to the glamping experiences it offers.

Hatta Caravan Park

The first luxury caravan park in the region, residents will be able to make the most of 11 luxurious, bespoke caravans on offer.

Each caravan features a deluxe interior and provides a range of amenities, including a television, kitchenette and free WiFi access.

Each caravan is also designed to accommodate up to two adults and two to three children.

Dh1,350 per night is the starting price of a caravan.

Hatta Dome Park

This park comprises 15 dome-shaped, permanent luxury tents, designed with panoramic windows offering stunning views of the Hatta Mountain range.

The rooms come with the full range of amenities for two adults and two children.

Glamping trailers and mountain lodges

Two distinctive accommodations, Hatta Sedr Trailers Resort and Hatta Damani Lodges Resort, are designed to provide a picture-perfect nature escape.

Pitch your own tents

Visitors also have the option to camp under the stars at the main activity centre, Hatta Wadi Hub.

They can choose between 18 camping areas to pitch their own tents and 10 spots to set up their caravans.

Hatta Wadi Hub offers picturesque settings and authentic Emirati culture. Visitors can discover some of the oldest archaeological areas in the UAE, including Hatta Falaj and tombs.

Inflatable obstacle course

This is a new thrill that will be introduced to the hub. The region’s largest inflatable obstacle course will span a distance of 500 metres.

New 4-wheel off-road scooters

Rovers will allow visitors to hit the rocky terrains and explore the mountains in style and comfort. They are especially geared towards those who are not typically interested in mountain biking experiences.

Other thrills and chills

Glamping is not all that Hatta is a hotspot for. From 'zorbing' (rolling down a hill in a giant plastic ball) and its cousin 'football zorbing' to axe-throwing, mountain carting and walking through the wadi on suspended net footbridges, thrill-seekers and adventure enthusiasts will find no dearth of activities at this Dubai getaway.

