Waterfalls, cable cars, holiday homes: 6 new Dubai tourism projects announced
Plans are in place to build 200 holiday homes to support domestic tourism.
The Ruler of Dubai has announced six new projects to develop the region of Hatta for tourism.
UAE residents can look forward to cable cars, sustainable waterfalls, hiking trails and an international hotel, among other big plans in the works to promote the local tourism scene, according to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
With an altitude of 1,300 metres, the Al Nasoor peak will be one of the upcoming attractions, said Sheikh Mohammed, with hiking trails being developed to help adventurers reach the spot.
Sheikh Mohammed noted that the project to develop Hatta began in 2016.
The number of tourists saw a sharp increase from 60,000 to one million visitors in 2020, he revealed.
August 21, 2021
The UAE VP also stated that new projects being undertaken by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) would result in the creation of 500 jobs for the youth of Hatta.
The new holiday homes, meanwhile, are expected to bring in annual revenues of more than Dh100 million for the people of the region.
"A decent life for our citizens will remain our goal in all our projects," he said.
